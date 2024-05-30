Live
A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
As anticipation for Kamal Haasan's "Bharateeyudu 2" reaches a fever pitch, fans are treated to the release of the film's second song, "Chengaluva," on May 29, 2024. Following the success of the first track, "Souraa," the romantic ballad showcases the enchanting chemistry between Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.
Crafted by acclaimed lyricist Rama Jogaiah Sastry, "Chengaluva" captures the essence of love with its melodious tunes and soulful vocals by Abby V and ShruthikaSamudhrala. Unlike the powerful theme of "Souraa," this song offers a soothing romantic journey for audiences.
The audio rights, secured by Sony Music, build excitement for the grand audio launch scheduled at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on June 1. The theatrical rights for the Telugu version have been acquired by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP and Sri Lakshmi Movies for Ceded.
Directed by S Shankar, "Bharateeyudu 2" features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and more. With stunning cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu, and editing by A Sreekar Prasad, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience when it hits theaters on July 12, 2024.
As fans mark their calendars, "Bharateeyudu 2" sets the stage for a compelling narrative, stellar performances, and visual brilliance, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic journey awaits.