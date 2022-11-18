A Small Making Video Of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Is Out

South India's ace actor Rajinikanth is all set to come up with a complete action thriller Jailer. Being the young filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers dropped a small making video and showcased the Thalaiva in a complete awesome appeal…



Along with sharing the making video, they also wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar @rajinikanth from the sets of #Jailer @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

The making video showcased Rajinikanth in cool attire wearing shades and modish attire.

According to a source, "It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that's high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay." Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film.

Jailer movie is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and has Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vuinayakan. It is also marking the debut movie of Shiva Rajkumar in Tamil film industry.