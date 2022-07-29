Aadi Sai Kumar Introduces Sunil As Chakri From His 'Tees Maar Khan' World…

Tollywood's young actor Aadi Sai Kumar is busy with a handful of movies… At present, he is all set to entertain his fans and the movie buffs with the Tees Maar Khan movie. Yesterday, the makers unveiled the motion poster and raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, they introduced Sunil as 'Chakri' from the movie by unveiling his first look poster…



Aadi shared the first look poster of Sunil on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Introducing @Mee_Sunil As Chakri from #TeesMaarKhan World ! In theaters from Aug 19th ! @iamaadisaikumar #NagamTirupathiReddy @starlingpayal @shamna_kkasim @kalyankumarraja @ThirmalYalla @ImSaiKartheek @PROSaiSatish".

Sunil looked in a serious mode in the poster sporting in a checkered shirt!

This is Tees Maar Khan's motion poster… In the starting the makers showcased the posters of a student, rowdy and police! Then he is introduced as SI Tees Maar Khan and showcased a glimpse of his action sequence! On the whole, the motion poster is cool and upped the expectations bar!

Tees Maar Khan movie is being directed by Kalyanji Gogana of Natakam fame. This film is being bankrolled by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under the Vision Cinemas banner. Young musician Sai Karthik will score the music while Bal Reddy handles the cinematography section! Glam doll Payal Rajput is roped in to play the lead actress role in this action entertainer.

Well, Aadi filled his kitty with a few interesting movies… He already announced Jungle, Kirathaka, Amaran in the city: Chapter 1 and Crazy fellow movies. Thus, he turned into a busy bee and is all set to entertain his fans with amazing movies! He is also part of Top Gear and CSI Sanatan movies.