Aadi Sai Kumar's Top Gear Trailer Is All Filled With Intense Elements

Tollywood's young actor Aadi Sai Kumar is now one of the busiest actors as his kitty is filled with 4-5 interesting movies. Top Gear is one of the most-awaited ones of them and it is all set to hit the big screens soon. So, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and showcased a glimpse of an intense and interesting subject…



Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja launched the trailer of Top Gear movie and sent his best wishes to Aadi and his whole team… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Here's the trailer of #TopGear ! Best wishes to the entire team https://youtu.be/Ka3KGtyfGHg @iamaadisaikumar @IRiyaSuman #Shashikanth #KVSridharReddy @rameemusic #GiridharMamdipally #SaiSreeram @adityamusic #SriDhanaLakshmiProductions".

Going with the trailer, it starts off by showcasing that those who take the name of David are being killed. So, the question arises who is David and what is the link between him and Aadi? The protagonist will be seen as a driver but he will be targeted and attacked by goons. On the whole, the trailer is interesting and we need to wait and watch to know how Aadi will chase down the mystery.

To Gear movie is directed by young filmmaker Shashikanth and it is produced by KV Sridhar Reddy under the Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 30th December, 2022!

Well, Aadi filled his kitty with a few interesting movies… He already announced Jungle, Kirathaka and Amaran in the city: Chapter 1 movies. Thus, he turned into a busy bee and is all set to entertain his fans with amazing movies!