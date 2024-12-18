Aamir Khan’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Out of Oscars 2025 Race

The update came on Tuesday, ending India’s hopes for the film’s inclusion in the category.

In an official statement, Aamir Khan Productions acknowledged the development, expressing disappointment while maintaining gratitude for the support received.

“Laapataa Ladies did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are, of course, disappointed. However, we are deeply thankful for the incredible backing and belief we’ve experienced throughout this journey,” the statement read.

The production house also extended its appreciation to the Academy members and the Film Federation of India (FFI) for considering the film.

“We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions are grateful to the Academy members and the FFI jury for their support. Being part of this significant process alongside some of the world’s finest films is an honor in itself,” the statement added.

Congratulating the filmmakers of the shortlisted entries, the team said, “We commend the teams behind the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them success in the upcoming stages. For us, this marks not an end, but a step forward. We remain committed to delivering impactful stories to audiences worldwide. Thank you for being part of this journey.”

Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej shared his thoughts on the omission, calling Laapataa Ladies an unsuitable choice to represent India in the Oscars race. In a post on X, Kej wrote, “The Oscars shortlist is out. Laapataa Ladies is a well-made and entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but it was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category. As expected, it didn’t make the cut.”

Kej expressed frustration over India’s recurring selection process for the Oscars, saying, “Year after year, we are picking the wrong films. There are so many brilliant movies being made in India that could bring us consistent victories in the International Feature Film category.”

Despite the setback, the team behind Laapataa Ladies remains optimistic about future projects.