Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Telugu Trailer Released – Inspiring Sports Drama Coming June 20
Highlights
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan plays the lead role in Sitaare Zameen Par, a new sports drama directed by RS Prasanna.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is playing the lead role in the new film Sitaare Zameen Par.
It is being made by RS Prasanna and is set against the backdrop of a sports drama. The film will be released on June 20.
The team recently released its Telugu trailer. Aamir is seen playing the role of a coach who trains mentally challenged players.
Watch the trailer here:
Next Story