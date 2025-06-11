  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Telugu Trailer Released – Inspiring Sports Drama Coming June 20

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Telugu Trailer Released – Inspiring Sports Drama Coming June 20
x

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Telugu Trailer Released – Inspiring Sports Drama Coming June 20

Highlights

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan plays the lead role in Sitaare Zameen Par, a new sports drama directed by RS Prasanna.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is playing the lead role in the new film Sitaare Zameen Par.

It is being made by RS Prasanna and is set against the backdrop of a sports drama. The film will be released on June 20.

The team recently released its Telugu trailer. Aamir is seen playing the role of a coach who trains mentally challenged players.

Watch the trailer here:

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick