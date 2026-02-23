‘Aaya Sher’ promo from ‘The Paradise’ sets the internet ablaze

Ahead of Natural Star Nani’s birthday celebrations tomorrow, excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch with the release of the promo for the first single “Aaya Sher” from his much-anticipated pan-world film The Paradise. As promised by the makers, the full song will be unveiled on his birthday, making it a special gift for fans across the globe.

The fiery promo features Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander delivering a high-octane, adrenaline-charged composition driven by thunderous beats and a powerful, roaring chorus. Visually, the promo plunges viewers into a gritty, intense world filled with sweat, smoke, chaos, and raw energy, perfectly capturing the massive scale and mood of the film.

Nani’s transformation has emerged as the biggest talking point. Sporting a striking red jacket, blazing eyes, and an intimidating rugged look, the actor appears in a fierce, commanding avatar that has instantly electrified fans. Standing amid frenzied crowds, he embodies the image of a lion reclaiming his throne, with the promo’s final moments delivering a strong dose of mass elevation and cinematic high.

Director Srikanth Odela has been widely praised for his larger-than-life vision and the powerful way he translates it onto the screen. Choreographer Sudhan Master also hints at a full-scale mass spectacle, suggesting that the complete song will be a swagger-filled visual carnival.

Backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is shaping up as a global-scale cinematic event. The film is scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 21, further heightening anticipation for what promises to be one of Nani’s most ambitious projects yet.