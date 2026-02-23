  1. Home
‘Aaya Sher’ promo from ‘The Paradise’ sets the internet ablaze

  23 Feb 2026
‘Aaya Sher’ promo from ‘The Paradise’ sets the internet ablaze
Ahead of Natural Star Nani’s birthday celebrations tomorrow, excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch with the release of the promo for the first single “Aaya Sher” from his much-anticipated pan-world film The Paradise. As promised by the makers, the full song will be unveiled on his birthday, making it a special gift for fans across the globe.

The fiery promo features Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander delivering a high-octane, adrenaline-charged composition driven by thunderous beats and a powerful, roaring chorus. Visually, the promo plunges viewers into a gritty, intense world filled with sweat, smoke, chaos, and raw energy, perfectly capturing the massive scale and mood of the film.

Nani’s transformation has emerged as the biggest talking point. Sporting a striking red jacket, blazing eyes, and an intimidating rugged look, the actor appears in a fierce, commanding avatar that has instantly electrified fans. Standing amid frenzied crowds, he embodies the image of a lion reclaiming his throne, with the promo’s final moments delivering a strong dose of mass elevation and cinematic high.

Director Srikanth Odela has been widely praised for his larger-than-life vision and the powerful way he translates it onto the screen. Choreographer Sudhan Master also hints at a full-scale mass spectacle, suggesting that the complete song will be a swagger-filled visual carnival.

Backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is shaping up as a global-scale cinematic event. The film is scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 21, further heightening anticipation for what promises to be one of Nani’s most ambitious projects yet.

Natural Star NaniAaya Sher promoThe Paradise filmAnirudh Ravichander musicSrikanth Odela direction
