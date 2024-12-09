Abhishek Bachchan Blushes as Riteish Deshmukh Teases Him About a Second Child With Aishwarya Rai

Riteish Deshmukh, the host of Case Toh Banta Hai, made fun of Abhishek Bachchan for having a second child with Aishwarya Rai, causing him to blush. The recently re-released, lighthearted episode enhanced the actor's appeal as one of Bollywood's most adored actors and demonstrated his comedic side.

The Joking Interaction

"Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya aur aap Abhishek" is a joke Riteish made during the program on the "A" motif in Abhishek Bachchan's family names. "A" is a letter that is shuru hote hain. Shweta and Toh Jaya aunty are aisa, kya kar liya. With a chuckle, Abhishek replied, "Yeh unko poochna padega." However, humare parivaar main shayad ek pratha si bann gayi hai. "Abhishek, Aaradhya......"

Riteish, who never holds back, asked, "Aaradhya ke baad?" Abhishek responded, "Nahi, abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na." Riteish went on to jest, "Utna kaun rukta hai? Jaise Rahyl, Riaan, and Riteish. When Abhishek said, "Umar ka lihaza kiya karo, Riteish," he was embarrassed but amused. After saying, "Main tumse bada hoon," Riteish made the audience laugh with his amusing foot motions.

Dealing with Divorce Rumors

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship is the subject of persistent speculations, which coincide with the lighthearted banter. For months, rumours about Abhishek Aishwarya's divorce have been going around. To allay fans' fears, the couple recently appeared together at a well-known wedding celebration, where they posed for selfies.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan recently alluded to the Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours in a mysterious blog post. "Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications," Big B wrote, underscoring the value of privacy and rejecting unfounded allegations.

Moments with Family and Aaradhya's Birthday

The Aishwarya Rai couple still puts their family first despite the rumours of their divorce. Fans and the Bachchan family recently celebrated Aaradhya Bachchan's 13th birthday. Before a video of Abhishek actively participating in the festivities with Aishwarya and Aaradhya emerged, earlier images raised questions about his absence.





Bollywood Power Couple

One of the most recognizable pairs in Bollywood is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who were married in April 2007. Fans have loved the Abhishek Aishwarya duo for more than ten years. Another significant event in their family's history was the recent adolescence of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born in November 2011.

Despite the headlines surrounding rumours of Abhishek Aishwarya's divorce, the couple continues to radiate strength and unity, demonstrating why they are one of Bollywood's most renowned families.