Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Abhishek responds to Internet user who asked him to let Aishwarya ‘sign more movies’
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ on his Twitter.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ on his Twitter.
However, one Internet user asked Abhishek to let Aishwarya sign more films on AB’s tweet. Abhishek, who is known for his sense of humour didn’t leave a chance to school the user.
Lavishing praise on his wife, Abhishek had tweeted, “#PS2 is simply fantastic!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far.”
Replying to the same, the Internet user wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’, responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”
Abhishek is quite active on Twitter and takes a very dim view of things when someone crosses a line.