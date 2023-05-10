Live
ACM Awards 2023: Check Out The Date, Time, Performers, Presenters And Nominations Details Of This Most-Awaited Show
- The 58th ACM Awards will be held tomorrow i.e on 11th May, 2023!
- The date, time, performers and live-streaming details are mentioned in the below write-up…
The official International Awards season is still successfully going on… As of now, the gala 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on 11th May i.e on Thursday night amid the A-listers of Hollywood. The show will be a complete entertaining one with two hours span and 240 countries can watch it live through a popular OTT platform.
Check out the details of this show:
Date: 11th May, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST/4 p.m. PST for main show
6-7 p.m. EST/5-6 p.m. CST/3-4 p.m. PST for pre show
Venue: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Live Streaming Details: Amazon Prime Video OTT platform
Hosts: Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton
Performers:
• Jason Aldean
• Kane Brown
• Luke Combs
• Ed Sheeran
• Cody Johnson
• Miranda Lambert
• Ashley McBryde
• Jo Dee Messina
• Dolly Parton
• Jelly Roll
• Cole Swindell
• Keith Urban
• The War and Treaty
• Lainey Wilson
• Bailey Zimmerman
• Carly Pearce
• Trisha Yearwood
• HARDY
• Jordan Davis
• Brandy Clark
• Caylee Hammack
• Pillbox Patti
• John Osborne
Presenters:
• Gabby Barrett
• BRELAND
• Brandy Clark
• Jordan Davis
• Mickey Guyton
• Tyler Hubbard
• Dustin Lynch
• TJ Osborne
• Jon Pardi
• Carly Pearce
• MacKenzie Porter
• Dak Prescott
• Emmitt Smith
• Tanya Tucker
• Keith Urban
• Trisha Yearwood
Check Out The Complete List Of Nominations:
Entertainer Of The Year
• Jason Aldean
• Kane Brown
• Luke Combs
• Miranda Lambert
• Chris Stapleton
• Carrie Underwood
• Morgan Wallen
Female Artist Of The Year
• Kelsea Ballerini
• Miranda Lambert
• Ashley McBryde
• Carly Pearce
• Lainey Wilson
Male Artist Of The Year
• Kane Brown
• Luke Combs
• Jordan Davis
• Chris Stapleton
• Morgan Wallen
Duo Of The Year
• Brooks & Dunn
• Brothers Osborne
• Dan + Shay
• Maddie & Tae
• The War and Treaty
Group Of The Year
• Lady A
• Little Big Town
• Midland
• Old Dominion
• Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist Of The Year
• Priscilla Block
• Megan Moroney
• Caitlyn Smith
• Morgan Wade
• Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist Of The Year
• Zach Bryan
• Jackson Dean
• ERNEST
• Dylan Scott
• Nate Smith
• Bailey Zimmerman
Album Of The Year
• "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" -- Ashley McBryde
• "Bell Bottom Country" -- Lainey Wilson
• "Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs
• "Mr. Saturday Night" -- Jon Pardi
• "Palomino" -- Miranda Lambert
Single Of The Year
• "Heart Like a Truck" -- Lainey Wilson
• "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
• "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" -- Cole Swindell
• "Thank God" -- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
• "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
Song Of The Year
• "Sand in My Boots" -- Morgan Wallen
• "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" -- Cole Swindell
• "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
• "wait in the truck" -- HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
• "You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton
Visual Media Of The Year
• "HEARTFIRST" -- Kelsea Ballerini
• "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" -- Cole Swindell
• "Thank God" -- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
• "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
• "wait in the truck" -- HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
• "What He Didn't Do" -- Carly Pearce
Songwriter Of The Year
• Nicolle Galyon
• Ashley Gorley
• Chase McGill
• Josh Osborne
• Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter Of The Year
• Luke Combs
• ERNEST
• HARDY
• Miranda Lambert
• Morgan Wallen
Music Event Of The Year
• "At the End of a Bar" -- Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
• "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" [Remix] -- Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
• "Thank God" -- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
• "Thinking 'Bout You" -- Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
• "wait in the truck" -- HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
So guys, be ready to witness the most-awaited award show tomorrow at the scheduled time…