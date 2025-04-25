Live
Actor Krishnasai condemns Pahalgam attack, urges unity against violence
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, has left the nation reeling with shock and grief. As the country mourns the loss of 28 innocent tourists, Tollywood actor and chairman of Krishnasai International Charitable Trust, Krishnasai, has voiced his deep sorrow and outrage over the brutal incident.
Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Krishnasai said, “They were mercilessly hunted down and killed. If the terrorists think the Indian paramilitary forces are silent, they are gravely mistaken.” His words reflect the growing anger and determination among citizens demanding justice and swift action.
The actor also echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s warning, stating, “India will respond in a way that shocks the world. There will be strong retaliatory action. Do not test the patience of a peace-loving nation.” Krishnasai appealed to the people of India to unite and remain vigilant, stressing that collective strength is essential to prevent such horrific events from recurring.
Tuesday’s attack shattered the peaceful atmosphere of Pahalgam, a town known for its scenic beauty and tranquility. The terrorists struck without warning, turning a serene holiday spot into a scene of unimaginable horror. Innocent tourists, who had come seeking solace in nature, tragically lost their lives to the violence.
As investigations continue and security forces tighten vigilance, voices like Krishnasai’s serve as a reminder of the nation's resilience and its unwavering stand against terrorism.