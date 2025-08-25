Actor Sivakarthikeyan on music director Anirudh: This is the reason why our combo is a success!

Chennai: Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has delivered blockbuster hits every time he has joined hands with music director Anirudh for a film, has now revealed the secret to the success of their combination.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Madharaasi, which has been directed by A R Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan pointed out that this was the eighth time that he was joining hands with music director Anirudh for a film.

"This is the eighth film that we are working on apart from a number of promos. I like Anirudh so much. When Ethir Neechal became a hit , I went and told him, 'You have scored music wonderfully and have made me reach all segments.' His sweet reply was, 'No sir, it is you who have made my songs reach the B and C audiences.'"

"Everybody asks what is the reason for your combination's success? This is the reason. I will say he is the reason for our success and he will say I am the reason for success. But he is wholly responsible for our combination's success. What do I know of songs or music?," Sivakarthikeyan said.

Stating that he shared a bond with Anirudh that was very special to him, Sivakarthikeyan said, "To explain how special he is to me, if I go and ask him to score music for a film now, he will readily agree to score music for any film I suggest. But I will never do that as we have immense respect for him and his stature. We will approach him only if we have a project that is suitable for him."

For the unaware, the film, which features Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine, has cinematography by Sudeep Elaman and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on September 5 this year.