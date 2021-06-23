Actress Radha Bhatt shares happiness for her role in 'Sunflower'

Actress Radha Bhatt, who has played varied roles in projects like "Zindagi Ki Mehak", "The Family Man", and "Manikarnika", is currently seen playing the role of Mrs Ahuja in the web series "Sunflower" on Zee 5.



Talking about her role Radha says, "I am playing the role of Mrs Ahuja in the series. She is a beautifully civilized wife. She takes very good care of her husband and agrees to whatever her husband decides. But she is physically and mentally so exhausted that she has now accepted this life as her fate." On being asked about her experience of working with veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi in the new web series "Sunflower", Radha says, "When I got selected for the part, I found out that very good names are associated with the project.

I was very excited to be a part of the series. On my first day on the sets when I saw Ashish sir, I was in awe of him. He is very generous and humble. I thought I might get intimidated by his personality and his experience and level of seniority in the entertainment field but as soon as we talked for a bit, nervousness turned into comfort."

Lastly, she expresses her gratitude for getting an opportunity to be a part of the series. "It's a huge opportunity to be a part of a series like this. It was a memorable experience to work with some of the best actors of the film industry, who are so keen and passionate about their craft. It's an experience I will cherish forever," says Radha.