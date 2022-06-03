Adavi Sesh's Major movie First Day Box Office Prediction

After the preview of Adavi Sesh's Major in a few important cities, the expectations of the film reached the sky. After the successful promotions, the film hit the screens today. The film has received the positive talk worldwide at the ticket windows, and this film is competing at the box office with Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan's Vikram at the box office.

Major is a patriotic film and is based on the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film has recorded good advance bookings and openings in the Telugu states. Moreover, the support of Mahesh Babu, who produces this patriotic film, is a major asset. As per the trade reports, the film is expected to collect anywhere between 15 crores to 20 crores on its opening day at the box office. The film's fate will depend on the reviews and positive word of mouth.