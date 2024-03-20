After ‘Polimera 2’success, Satyam Rajesh set to thrill with ‘Tenant’

Following the roaring success of 'Polimera 2', comedian-turned-actor Satyam Rajesh is stepping into the limelight with the family emotional thriller 'Tenant'. Directed by Y. Yugandhar and produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar Reddy under Mahateja Creations banner, the film is poised to deliver a captivating narrative packed with thrilling elements.

The trailer of 'Tenant', which was released earlier, has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences, setting high expectations for the movie. With a focus on valuable content and family emotional dynamics, the film aims to shed light on the role of women in contemporary society.

Currently, in the final stages of post-production, 'Tenant' promises to offer a compelling cinematic experience. The film is slated for release in the third week of April, timed perfectly for a summer special treat for moviegoers.









Apart from Satyam Rajesh, the film features Megha Chaudhary, Chandana Payavula, and Bharat Kant in pivotal roles, each contributing to the intricate narrative tapestry. Sahitya Sagar's music sets the tone for the emotional rollercoaster, while JeminJomAyaneth handles the cinematography and Vijay serves as the chief editor.

'Tenant' marks Satyam Rajesh's transition into a leading role, showcasing his versatility as an actor. With an engaging storyline and a talented ensemble cast, the film is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression in the world of Telugu cinema.