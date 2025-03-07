Live
Ajay Devgn launches AI-driven media company to expedite filming process
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, is thinking for the future of Indian cinema, and with regards to the same, he is now set to revolutionise AI-driven media.
The actor has announced Prismix, an AI-driven media company specialising in generative AI storytelling towards the future of content creation. This venture reinforces his commitment to innovation, empowering filmmakers, brands, and creators to craft high-quality, scalable, and visually compelling narratives with cutting-edge AI technology.
The Bollywood superstar will serve as Chairman of Prismix, leading a distinguished leadership team that includes Danish Devgn (Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer), Vatsal Sheth (Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer), and Sahil Nayar (Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer). Together, they aim to redefine storytelling, merging creativity with advanced AI technology to create groundbreaking media content.
Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn, Chairman, Prismix, said, “With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionise media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable”.
Danish Devgn, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, said, “Prismix is about bridging the gap between technology and creativity. AI offers endless possibilities, and we are here to harness its full potential to empower creators, brands, and storytellers”.
Vatsal Sheth, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, shared, “With this company, we aim to redefine entertainment and guide AI in media. We specialise in harnessing the power of AI to revolutionise media and entertainment. Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale”.
Prismix is dedicated to bridging creativity and generative AI to transform the media landscape. From short films and series to animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate content, and social media campaigns.
Sahil Nayar, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, said, "Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With Prismix, we are breaking barriers, allowing imagination to flourish through AI-powered storytelling”.