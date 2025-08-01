Live
- GCCs in India projected to reach over 2,200 by 2030: Report
- Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses Kangana's plea for quashing summoning order against her
- There are sufficient fertilizer stocks in the district - farmers should take only as much as they need - District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Cluely CEO Offers $500 for Successful Date Referrals, Calls It a “Welfare Policy”
- Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Simple Love Messages
- Congress targeted soldiers, Sanatan and Constitution for 17 years: BJP
- Hyderabad Ration Card Distribution Begins: 2.32 Lakh People to Benefit
- India has 29,277 EV charging stations, Karnataka leads: Minister
- Is Sunflower Oil Truly Healthy? 5 Cooking Oils You Should Think Twice Before Using
- South Indian Cities Driving Real Estate Boom: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Lead
Ajay Devgn Returns in Son of Sardaar 2 with Mrunal Thakur
Highlights
Ajay Devgn stars as Jassi Randhawa in Son of Sardaar 2. The comedy-drama also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and a full cast for family fun and desi entertainment.
This is the second part of his 2012 comedy movie. He plays the role of Jassi Randhawa. In this story, Jassi wants to win back his love. The film is full of fun, emotions, and Punjabi culture.
Mrunal Thakur acts as Rabia, Jassi’s love.
This is her first movie with Ajay Devgn. People are liking their scenes together. Other actors are Ravi Kishan (Raja), Neeru Bajwa (Dimple), and Deepak Dobriyal (Gul).
Many more actors make the movie fun.
Kubbra Sait plays Mehwish and Chunky Panday plays Danish. Other actors include Sanjay Mishra, Roshni Walia, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia (Jassi’s mother), and more. The movie has comedy, family love, and full entertainment.
Next Story