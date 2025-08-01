  • Menu
Ajay Devgn Returns in Son of Sardaar 2 with Mrunal Thakur

Highlights

Ajay Devgn stars as Jassi Randhawa in Son of Sardaar 2. The comedy-drama also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and a full cast for family fun and desi entertainment.

This is the second part of his 2012 comedy movie. He plays the role of Jassi Randhawa. In this story, Jassi wants to win back his love. The film is full of fun, emotions, and Punjabi culture.

Mrunal Thakur acts as Rabia, Jassi’s love.

This is her first movie with Ajay Devgn. People are liking their scenes together. Other actors are Ravi Kishan (Raja), Neeru Bajwa (Dimple), and Deepak Dobriyal (Gul).

Many more actors make the movie fun.

Kubbra Sait plays Mehwish and Chunky Panday plays Danish. Other actors include Sanjay Mishra, Roshni Walia, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia (Jassi’s mother), and more. The movie has comedy, family love, and full entertainment.

