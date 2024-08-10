Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ generates buzz with first look

The Pan India Production House Mythri Movie Makers is set to bring Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar back to Telugu cinema with the highly anticipated multilingual film Good Bad Ugly. Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has already generated significant excitement, particularly following the release of its first look poster, which features Ajith in three distinct expressions. The poster has garnered overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans and critics alike.

The production is currently in full swing, with key scenes being filmed in Hyderabad. Adhik Ravichandran, who recently achieved success with the blockbuster Mark Antony, is applying his expertise in stylish action thrillers to Good Bad Ugly, promising a cinematic experience that showcases Ajith Kumar in a multi-faceted role.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Good Bad Ugly boasts a top-tier technical team, including a captivating musical score by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam, editing by Vijay Velukutty, and production design by G M Sekhar.

Scheduled for a Pongal release in 2025, Good Bad Ugly is poised to be one of the major projects in Indian cinema, offering a gripping and immersive experience for movie lovers.