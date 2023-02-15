Ajith's Thunivu has set a new and distinctive record in OTT

Ajith Kumar, a popular Tamil actor, released his latest film Thunivu during the Pongal festival in 2023. The film, directed by H Vinoth, was a huge success at the box office and recently made its debut on Netflix.

Thunivu has achieved a remarkable milestone on the OTT platform, breaking a record on Netflix. According to the latest statistics released by the streaming giant, Thunivu is the only Indian film to occupy two spots in the top 5 positions of the global Top 10 list of Non-English movies between Feb 6-12.



The Tamil and Hindi versions of Thunivu secured the 3rd and 4th positions, respectively, on the global charts. Globally, Netflix users streamed the Tamil version of the film for 4.05 million hours and the Hindi version for 3.73 million hours last week.



This achievement is a rare feat for any Indian movie on Netflix. Moreover, Thunivu continues to reign on the Netflix India charts, with the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions occupying the 1st, 2nd, and 4th positions, respectively. The film is expected to set more records in the near future.













