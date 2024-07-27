In the film industry, altering names has become a popular trend among actors and actresses, with many choosing to drop surnames or add letters for numerological reasons. The underlying question, however, is whether these name changes will translate into success at the box office. The latest to join this trend is Akash Puri, now officially known as Akash Jagannadh.

The son of acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh, Akash announced his decision to change his name via social media. In his announcement, he expressed his commitment to taking on exciting projects and working hard to achieve success in the industry. However, his future success will hinge more on his ability to select compelling scripts and stories that resonate with audiences, rather than just his name change.





Akash has previously starred in films like "Mehbooba" and "Romantic," but he has yet to secure a major commercial blockbuster. His career trajectory will largely depend on his choice of roles and the quality of the films he participates in. If he continues to focus on mass-masala films without exploring diverse and engaging stories, he risks becoming another actor who fades away from the industry.



The name change to Akash Jagannadh marks a new chapter in his career. However, true success will come from his dedication to picking different and unique projects that stand out in a crowded market. The industry and audiences alike will be watching to see if this rebranding brings a shift in his fortunes or if it remains a superficial change.





Only time will tell if Akash Jagannadh's new name will mark the beginning of a more successful phase in his career. For now, his focus should be on choosing scripts that offer strong narratives and memorable performances.

