Akhil Akkineni's Agent Teaser Will Be Out On This Date…

It is all known that the Akkineni clan's young hero Akhil is all set to entertain his fans with Agent movie. All his prior movies received decent talk but failed to create noise at the ticket windows so, he pinned all his hopes on this Surender Reddy's directorial. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions and are all set to unveil the teaser soon. They dropped the new poster of the Agent movie and announced the teaser date.



Director Surender Reddy also shared the new teaser poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "An Adrenaline stoked ride with THE WILD ONE's Style is marching your way #AGENT TEASER ON 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 #AgentLoading ఏజెంట్・एजेंट・முகவர்・ഏജന്റ്・ಏಜೆಂಟ್ @AkhilAkkineni8 @mammukka @sakshivaidya99 @hiphoptamizha @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl".

Agent teaser will be out on 15th July, 2022 and the motion poster is also worth watching with intense BGM.

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners. A few days ago, the makers also introduced South Indian ace actor Mammootty from this movie releasing his character poster… In the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

According to the sources, writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role. Even Akhil's amazing transformation and his rugged avatar upped the expectations on the movie.

This movie will be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day…