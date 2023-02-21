Akhil's Agent's OTT platform is locked

Akhil Akkineni's agent has made headlines again again. An official announcement will be made tonight regarding the decision by the producers to begin the musical promotions this week. Agent, directed by the fashionable Surender Reddy, stars debutante Sakshi Vaidya in the prominent role.

The most recent piece of official information is that the film has chosen a digital streaming partner. For a respectable sum, renowned OTT service Sony LIV purchased the digital rights to this spy thriller.

Mammootty, a megastar of Mollywood, will play a significant part. The music for this movie, which was made by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, is handled by Hip Hop Tamizha. On April 28, 2023, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi