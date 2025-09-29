Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ crosses ₹90 crore mark at the box office

The film opened to reasonable numbers on day 1, but a slow start followed by gradual growth for a courtroom comedy like Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3 was always expected instead of a mind-blowing start. The good news is that it opened on a slow note but gained enough traction over the opening weekend and has been able to sustain that growth over the second weekend as well despite facing stiff competition from another big-ticket movie. Pawan Kalyan’s star-studded They Call Me OG has not only registered Jolly LLB 3 collection day 10, but is already all set to turn into a box office blockbuster.

Arshad Warsi Jolly LLB 3 crossed the ₹90 crore mark and is getting closer to the ₹100 crore milestone. They Call Me OG is generating astronomical business, more so in southern regions, and since the film opened on Thursday, the Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi collaboration registered ₹18 crore on both Saturday and Sunday, taking the total over the ₹140 crore mark.

In terms of the day-to-day trend, Jolly LLB 3 garnered ₹12.5 crore on its opening day, then ₹20 crore on Saturday and ₹21 crore on Sunday. As is the norm on Mondays, it slipped on the day but managed to stage a recovery on Tuesday with slashed ticket rates in several regions, registering ₹6.5 crore as against ₹5.5 crore on Monday. Wednesday numbers fell to ₹4.5 crore, and on Thursday, it fetched ₹4 crore. With that, the comedy courtroom drama ended its opening week at ₹74 crore.

The second weekend saw the big upswing. On Friday, the film reported a collection of ₹4 crore, then had a healthy leap of nearly 73% on Saturday with ₹6.5 crore. Sunday remained stable with near-abouts and moved the total to ₹90.50 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Box Office India, on the other hand, feels that while the film has gained from the goodwill of the franchise, the content hasn’t been anywhere as good as the previous two instalments.