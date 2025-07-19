Akshay Kumar steps up for stunt performers after tragic death on ‘Vettuvam’ set

The untimely death of veteran stuntman SM Raju during a high-risk action sequence on the sets of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam has sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry. The 52-year-old died in Nagapattinam on July 13 while driving an SUV for a stunt, drawing attention once again to the dangers stunt professionals face on a daily basis.

The tragic incident has reignited discussions on social media about the lack of safety protocols and the urgent need for better protection for stunt choreographers and performers. Amidst the growing concern, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has stepped in with a commendable initiative — offering health insurance coverage to nearly 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen across India.

This insurance plan provides cashless medical treatment ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹5.5 lakh, regardless of whether the injury happens on a film set or elsewhere. It’s a meaningful step toward acknowledging the contribution and vulnerability of these unsung heroes of Indian cinema.

Senior stunt coordinator Vikram Singh Dahiya, known for his work in OMG 2, Jigra, Antim, and Gunjan Saxena, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Akshay Kumar for this generous gesture. “This kind of support goes a long way in reassuring those who put their lives on the line every day for the sake of cinema,” he said.

Social media users have praised Akshay’s move, calling it timely and necessary. Many echoed the sentiment that while this should have happened long ago, the actor’s initiative marks a positive beginning. Fans and industry insiders alike are now urging more stars to step up and support the welfare of stunt performers and behind-the-scenes technicians who often work in hazardous conditions.

As the film fraternity mourns the loss of SM Raju, Akshay Kumar’s contribution offers a ray of hope and a crucial reminder: heroes don’t just perform on screen — they protect off-screen too.