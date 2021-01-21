Alaya F sets the floor on fire with dance moves
Bollywood actress set temperatures soaring on Thursday with her dance moves on the title track of Kalank.
Twinkle toes Alaya posted a video of her dancing on Instagram. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs!?? hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it. Choreographed by (and dancing with me): @utkarshc21 #kalank."
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.
