All set for ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai

The trailer of “Jawan” will be launched in Dubai (Burj Khalifa) on 31st August. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for this moment. Nayanthara is paired as the female lead opposite SRK in this vigilante action drama. Vijay Sethupathi is the primary antagonist. Now, the makers dropped the third single “Not Ramaiya Vasthavayya” which is already a chartbuster in social media. As the release date is fast approaching, the team is doing promotions on an aggressive note.

It is already known that there will be a grand event in Chennai. Now, Shah Rukh Khan himself announced that the film’s pre-release event will take place in Chennai at Sri Sairam Engineering College from 3 PM – 7 PM today. The other songs from the film are expected to be launched at the event.

Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu played key roles. Anirudh composed the tunes for this flick, which releases on 7th September.