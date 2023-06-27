All You Need to Know About Aishwarya Arjun's Wedding - Groom, Date, and More

The news of Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Arjun Sarja, getting married is no longer a rumor. The wedding is set to happen sooner than expected, and since the news broke about the Pattathu Yaanai actress' impending marriage, people have been eagerly seeking more details. Here is what we know so far:

Aishwarya is all set to tie the knot with actor Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of renowned Tamil actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah, who is also a National Award winner. Umapathy made his debut in the film industry with the comedy movie Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, released in 2017. He has since appeared in several films, including one directed by his father called Maniyaar Kudumbam.



The soon-to-be-married couple first got acquainted when Umapathy participated as a contestant in the Tamil reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Aishwarya's father, Arjun. It's safe to say that the Gentleman actor played a role in bringing Aishwarya and Umapathy together. They quickly developed a connection, and their relationship grew serious.



The families of both Umapathy and Aishwarya are delighted about the upcoming marriage. Recently, both families met at the Anjaneyar temple, which accelerated the marriage process as they gave their blessings for the wedding. Both families are equally thrilled and eagerly await the marriage.



Wedding Date



Although there has been much speculation about the marriage, the exact date of the big day remains unknown. However, it has been confirmed that the wedding will take place next year. While a specific date has not been announced, it is expected to be revealed on November 8. This date holds significance as it marks Umapathy's birthday. Thambi Ramaiah has stated that there is a high possibility of the wedding taking place in February next year.