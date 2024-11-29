Allari Naresh goes massy in ‘Bachhala Malli’teaser

Allari Naresh, known for experimenting with unique roles, is set to showcase a completely mass avatar in his upcoming action entertainer Bachhala Malli. Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi of Solo Brathuke So Better fame, the film is produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under Hasya Movies, the banner behind hits like Samajavaragamana and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

The recently unveiled teaser highlights Naresh in a rebellious and carefree role, portraying a man who lives life on his own terms, heedless of societal norms. His character’s audacity shines through moments like flirting with Amritha Aiyer despite her rejection and taking a donation box from children, cementing his defiant attitude.

Sporting a rugged look with messy hair and a beard, Naresh exudes charisma, making his mass transformation striking. Amritha Aiyer, playing a crucial role, complements the story's emotional depth. The ensemble cast includes stellar performers like Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha.

The technical team adds to the film’s appeal, with Richard M Nathan’s captivating visuals and Vishal Chandrasekhar’s powerful score elevating the narrative. Subbu Mangadevvi has penned the story and dialogues, with Vipparthi Madhu and Viswanetra contributing to the screenplay. Chota K. Prasad handles the editing, ensuring a sharp presentation.

BachhalaMalli, with its intriguing teaser, has generated significant buzz and is poised to captivate audiences during its Christmas release on December 20th.



