Live
- K’taka: BJP, JD-S stage walk out after Siddaramaiah targets Centre
- Rahul’s Nyay Yatra enters UP
- Satellite Cartosat-2 successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere: ISRO
- Escalation At Punjab-Haryana Border: Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Farmers
- Bengal school jobs case: SC grants bail to Manik Bhattacharya’s son
- ‘No change in exam schedule’: CBSE warns against fake notice
- 549 children reunited, over 200 rescued: An account of Railways’ ‘life-saving’ act in January
- Over 20 terrorists who took part in Oct 7 massacre arrested in Gaza hospital: IDF
- March for Farmer Rights: Demanding Reforms and Equity in Alampur
- Tensions Escalate At Punjab-Haryana Border As Police Disperse Farmers Amid Protests
Just In
Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa OkkatiAdakku’gears up for hilarious ride
llari Naresh, known for his impeccable comic timing, is all set to enthrall audiences with his 61st film, "Aa OkkatiAdakku."
Allari Naresh, known for his impeccable comic timing, is all set to enthrall audiences with his 61st film, "Aa Okkati Adakku." The film, directed by Malli Ankam, promises to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.
The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the film, offering a fun-filled ride. The glimpse introduces Allari Naresh as a single youth who is irked when questioned about his marriage, humorously labeling it as a "Pan India problem." The ensemble cast includes Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, and others, adding to the comic quotient.
Directed by Malli Ankam in his debut venture, "Aa Okkati Adakku" is produced by Rajiv Chilaka. The film features Faria Abdullah as the female lead, with Gopi Sundar composing the music and Suryaa handling the cinematography.
As anticipation builds, the film is all set to hit theaters on March 22nd, promising a laughter-packed cinematic experience for the audience.