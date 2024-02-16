  • Menu
Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa OkkatiAdakku’gears up for hilarious ride

Allari Naresh, known for his impeccable comic timing, is all set to enthrall audiences with his 61st film, "Aa Okkati Adakku." The film, directed by Malli Ankam, promises to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the film, offering a fun-filled ride. The glimpse introduces Allari Naresh as a single youth who is irked when questioned about his marriage, humorously labeling it as a "Pan India problem." The ensemble cast includes Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, and others, adding to the comic quotient.

Directed by Malli Ankam in his debut venture, "Aa Okkati Adakku" is produced by Rajiv Chilaka. The film features Faria Abdullah as the female lead, with Gopi Sundar composing the music and Suryaa handling the cinematography.

As anticipation builds, the film is all set to hit theaters on March 22nd, promising a laughter-packed cinematic experience for the audience.

