Allari Naresh's 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' Movie Shooting Gets Wrapped Up…

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is in the best phase of his career… He is now opting for unique and intense plot films and is all set to hit the big screens with the 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' movie. Off late, the makers dropped a new pic from the sets and announced the shooting is wrapped up!



Allari Naresh and the makers dropped the wrap-up celebration pic on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

They also wrote, "Team #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam wrapped up the complete shoot of the film #IMP @allarinaresh @anandhiactress @raajmohan73 @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ @lemonsprasad @_balajigutta @abburiravi @SricharanPakala @RaamDop".

The pic showcased Allari Naresh and the whole cast and crew of the movie in all smiles on this special occasion!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village in a forest stay without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how he will solve the problem of the villagers.

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.