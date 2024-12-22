Live
Allu Arjun requests fans to stop using abusive language
Despite Pushpa 2: The Rule shattering box office records and becoming one of the most successful films in recent times, Allu Arjun has found himself embroiled in controversy following a tragic incident during the movie’s premiere night. A stampede at the event led to the unfortunate death of a woman, sparking outrage and criticism, notably from CM Revanth Reddy and several others.
In the wake of the incident, Allu Arjun took to social media to address the situation, urging his fans to express their feelings with responsibility and refrain from using abusive language or engaging in disruptive behavior, both online and offline. The actor emphasized that anyone found misrepresenting themselves as his fan or spreading negativity through fake profiles and abusive posts would face strict action.
However, the controversy took a serious turn when Allu Arjun was jailed in connection with the stampede, which raised further concerns and led to a surge of online trolling. The actor, who has always maintained a clean and positive public image, has now become more cautious about the growing negativity and is determined to tackle the issue head-on.
As the situation unfolds, Allu Arjun's response and the legal proceedings will likely determine the next steps in addressing the fallout from this tragic incident. Fans and critics alike are waiting for further updates as the actor navigates this challenging moment in his career.