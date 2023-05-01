Amala hits back at the trolls on Akhil’s ‘Agent’

Agent starring Akhil Akkineni, which was released yesterday, was panned by the critics. The movie was criticized for its weak storyline and placement of songs mainly. Surender Reddy directed this spy thriller which had Mammootty in a vital role. After watching “Agent,” a few netizens started trolling it. Actress and Akhil’s mother, Amala, has now reacted to the trolls on her Instagram handle. She wrote that trolling comes from deeper insecurity and a need for achievement. She mentioned that she watched “Agent” in a packed theatre and added that she honestly enjoyed the movie.

While it has flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed, wrote the veteran actress about “Agent.” Amala also posted the quote of Tim Hansen, which read, “Creativity is especially expressed in the ability to make connections, to make associations, to turn things around and express them in a new way.”