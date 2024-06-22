Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer

Big B Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he has lent his voice to a song in the Hindi version of the upcoming film "Kalki 2898 AD." Despite the challenges of being a non-singer, Bachchan expressed admiration for the advanced recording technology that transformed his performance.

Bachchan took to his blog to share insights about the film, including the demanding costumes and prosthetics involved. “With all the costume heavy and the prosthetics... and make up for hours and hours for KALKI... the trailer of which has been released today,” he wrote.

He elaborated on the experience of recording the song, mentioning the extraordinary capabilities of modern recordists. "And yes, the Hindi version - the song sung by moi... tough for a non-singer, but recordists today do unbelievable magic with their electronic equipment... and, BADUMMBAAA, a song comes out. It's on YouTube and on my social media... Twitter, FB, and Insta."

In addition to discussing his work on "Kalki 2898 AD," Bachchan shared a personal learning experience influenced by his grandchildren Agastya Nanda, NavyaNaveli Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. He noted, "Make a call on mobile, hear the bell ringing, but if it says on the top 'calling'... the call is not going through. If it says 'ringing' then it is. Never knew about this at all... gosh I am such a dodo... know nothing at all... the learning graph is spiraling downwards."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is set in a post-apocalyptic world and is inspired by Hindu mythology. The film features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Bachchan will portray Ashwatthama, a character from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

The highly anticipated "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to release on June 27, promising a blend of mythological and futuristic elements that aim to captivate audiences.