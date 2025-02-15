Amitabh struggles with evolving tech, reflects on re-releases of old films

Big B Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his ongoing struggle with evolving technology, revealing that adapting to new gadgets has become increasingly challenging. Writing on his blog, the veteran actor shared how understanding the latest devices has taken up most of his work time in recent days.

“Technology pushes to keep improving the gadgetry, and it happens rapidly. Just when we are getting acclimatized with the recent device, another newer one pops up,” he wrote, expressing frustration over the constant need to learn.

Big B further mentioned that he prefers learning how to operate the new devices himself rather than relying on tech experts. “It’s my machine, I should know. Can’t keep rushing off to a tech to seek assistance,” he stated. However, the process has left him exhausted, as he humorously added, “So the entire day has been exhaustive in fixing, learning, and still not succeeding with the new machine. AAAARRRRGGHHHHH… If I survive this ordeal, shall return. Else later then, in hopefully more relaxed chimes.”

Apart from his technology woes, Amitabh also reflected on the rising trend of re-releasing old Bollywood films. He acknowledged how classic films have been drawing huge crowds back to theatres, especially among younger audiences who are now experiencing them on the big screen for the first time.

Between 2024 and 2025, several iconic films such as Karan Arjun, Raja Babu, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!…, Sanam Teri Kasam, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Padmaavat, Laila Majnu, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made their way back to cinema halls. Amitabh noted that while Gen-Z audiences are familiar with these movies through digital platforms, nothing matches the theatrical experience.

“That feel of the large screen and the participation of the audience reactions is gravely missed. When they do get the opportunity, they freak out—screaming, shouting, dancing in the aisles, and just having the time of their lives,” he observed.

The legendary actor also recalled how, during the original releases of these films, theatres would witness long queues stretching for miles. However, he chose to maintain humility, saying, “AHHH, lovely to see them… But not choosing to display them here or anywhere. Restraint… or too shy to speak about them.”

Even as he grapples with modern technology, Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain a central figure in Bollywood, embracing both nostalgia and the changing times.