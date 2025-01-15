Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya Unite for an Enigmatic Tale in Sithara Entertainment’s Production No. 32

Anand Deverakonda, known for his endearing performances, is back with yet another promising venture, An Unfinished Story. Teaming up with the talented Vaishnavi Chaitanya, this intriguing project marks the directorial debut of Aditya Hasan under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

The project, tentatively titled Production No. 32, was officially announced with a captivating motion poster, giving audiences a glimpse into its emotional depth and compelling narrative. The video, released on Sithara Entertainment’s YouTube channel, sets the tone for a wild and heartfelt journey, promising a blend of passion, drama, and unpredictability.

The film is being produced by Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with collaboration from Srikara Studios. Adding to its stellar lineup is music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, whose soulful tunes are expected to elevate the cinematic experience. Navin Nooli, the National Award-winning editor, is handling the cuts, ensuring precision and finesse.

Cinematography by Azeem Mohammad and a strong technical crew comprising Phani K. Varma, Venkata Upputuri, and Vasi Reddy promise to bring Aditya Hasan's vision to life with an artistic flair.

Speaking about the project, Anand Deverakonda expressed his excitement: “This story is special. It’s a journey of emotions, and I’m thrilled to bring it to the audience with such a passionate team.” Vaishnavi Chaitanya, fresh off her recent successes, added, “The narrative is raw and relatable. I can’t wait for the audience to experience it.”



