Live
- Rights body urges UN, diplomatic community to press Bangladesh for Hindu priest’s release
- ‘Shri Krishna Avatar in Mahoba’ gets an official announcement
- Producer KS Rama Rao unveiled ‘Mutton Soup’ title and motion poster
- Ananya Nagalla make fans gushing
- ‘Coolie’ disappoints, but Soubin Sahir & Rachitha Ram shine bright
- OpenAI Tweaks GPT-5 Personality After Users Complain It Feels Too Formal
- India’s logistics sector to clock 10.7 pc growth till 2026, create millions of jobs: Centre
- PKL Season 12: Tamil Thalaivas seek revival with revamped squad under new head coach
- Kanmani FL featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan from ‘OG’ revealed
- Nara Lokesh asks women to take selfies with free bus tickets and share
Ananya Nagalla make fans gushing
Sometimes fashion speaks louder than words, and Ananya Nagalla’s latest photoshoot proves just that. The Telangana-born actress, admired for her...
Sometimes fashion speaks louder than words, and Ananya Nagalla’s latest photoshoot proves just that. The Telangana-born actress, admired for her gentle charm and graceful screen presence, has surprised fans with a glamorous new avatar that’s impossible to scroll past.
Ananya donned a delicate floral netted off-white saree, effortlessly paired with a sleeveless pastel blue blouse. The look balanced elegance with a hint of boldness, while her minimal jewellery — just a pair of simple earrings — kept the vibe sophisticated. Her curly locks cascading softly over her shoulders, combined with full glam makeup, elevated the look into a stunning style statement.
As monsoon showers drench the South, Ananya seems to have created her own storm online. Her pictures are not just being liked; they’re being admired, shared, and celebrated, capturing moods that feel romantic, dreamy, and a touch daring.
On the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes as Bhrama, a role that further showcased her versatility. With her growing fan following and eye for fashion-forward appearances, the actress looks poised for bigger opportunities in films. One thing is certain — Ananya Nagalla knows how to keep all eyes on her.