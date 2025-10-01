Anil Ravipudi launches ‘Mutton Soup’ teaser; set to release on Oct 10

The upcoming film Mutton Soup, featuring Raman and Varsha Vishwanath in lead roles, has created a buzz with its quirky title and intriguing storyline. Presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti and produced under Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar Chitra (BVC), the film is directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti and carries the tagline ‘Witness the Real Crime’. The title poster, motion poster, and songs have already grabbed attention on social media.

On the occasion of Dussehra, hit director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the film’s teaser, praising the fresh team behind the project. “Mutton Soup is a fantastic title. The teaser is impressive, and the team is refreshingly new. My best wishes to director Ramachandra, hero Raman, and the entire team,” said Ravipudi.

Producers Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Ramakrishna Sanapala, and Arun Chandra Vattikuti echoed the excitement. Gopal stated, “Our film comes with a strong screenplay. We hope audiences watch and support it.” Director Ramachandra Vattikuti expressed gratitude to the team and Anil Ravipudi for the teaser launch, highlighting the efforts of the cast and crew.

Hero Raman and actors Gemini Suresh and Govind Srinivas lauded the film’s unique narrative and performances. The movie, promising a fresh cinematic experience, is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025, and aims to captivate audiences with its blend of crime, suspense, and engaging storytelling.