Anil Ravipudi unveils ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, has been released, generating buzz among fans. Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Framework Works banner and directed by Sai Kishore Maccha, Dhoom Dhaam is crafted as a blend of love and family entertainment, with a story and screenplay by Gopi Mohan. The film, featuring a star-studded supporting cast including Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana, is set for a grand theatrical release on November 8.

During the trailer launch event, director Anil Ravipudi praised Dhoom Dhaam for its engaging and humorous storyline. “The trailer is full of continuous fun and a complete entertainer," he shared. "Eighty percent of the industry’s artists have taken part in this film. I wish the team the best and hope the audience will support it wholeheartedly.”

The trailer introduces Vennela Kishore as an NRI entering the Bhupathi family as the son-in-law, while Chetan Krishna makes his debut as his cousin, stirring up comedic chaos at a family wedding. The plot thickens as Chetan’s character, who has a love interest abroad, faces unexpected twists when he returns home. The film explores the hero’s romantic journey alongside his deep commitment to his family, particularly his father.

The trailer’s lively presentation is enhanced by three catchy songs composed by Gopi Sundar, adding to the film’s appeal. With a blend of comedy, romance, family emotions, and popular music, Dhoom Dhaam is generating strong interest ahead of its release. Fans can look forward to an entertaining experience when it hits theaters this week.