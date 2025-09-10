Anu Malik: Melodies automatically come out of heart when you connect with Mahesh Bhatt's emotions

Mumbai: Music composer Anu Malik, who ruled the 1980s and the 1990s era of Bollywood, has spoken up on his creative partnership with filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt.

In the 90s, the duo changed the grammar of Hindi film music through films like ‘Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ and the National Award-winning film ‘Zakham’.

Talking about their partnership, Anu Malik, who has collaborated with him again on ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, said, “When you work with Mahesh Bhatt, it is a pleasure in itself. I have worked with Mahesh ji since the beginning. When you connect with his stories and emotions, the melodies automatically come out of the heart. Mahesh Bhatt is not just a director, but a person who touches your soul and takes you on a different journey”.

With music composed by Anu Malik and lyrics penned by Shweta Bothra, the album paints a timeless picture of love and longing. Papon’s rendition brings out both the intensity and calmness of romance, making the soundtrack resonate deeply with listeners. The album features Papon’s voice in six heartfelt tracks, ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, ‘Bhoolane Ki Tumko’, ‘Kaun Hai Woh’, ‘Ab Jab Ki Tu Nahi Hai’, ‘Kuch Toh Hai Woh’, and ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’.

He further mentioned, “Working with him again after so many years is very special for me. And in this journey, Papon's voice has made this song even more magical. His soulful singing gives a new depth to this track”.

This song is an official part of the film ‘Tu Meri Puri Kahani Kahani’. This film promises to give the audience a memorable journey not only in music but also in story and emotions. The video is now available on Saregama Music YouTube channel and audio across all music platforms.



