‘Anumana Pakshi’ wraps key schedule in Kashmir

Filmmaker Vimal Krishna, who made waves with the blockbuster DJ Tillu, is back with his next eccentric, character-driven film titled AnumanaPakshi. Featuring Rag Mayur in the lead role, the film is produced by Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani, and Hirachand Dand, with Bharath Laxmipati serving as co-producer.

After wrapping a brief schedule in Vizag earlier in September, the team has now completed an important 20-day schedule in Pahalgam and Srinagar, Kashmir. Notably, AnumanaPakshi becomes the first film to resume shooting in Pahalgam after the tragic incident that occurred there earlier this year. The unit followed strict safety guidelines under CRPF supervision during the shoot.

With this schedule, nearly 80% of the film’s production is complete, and the next phase is planned for the end of November. The film also stars Merin Philip as the female lead, alongside Prince Cecil, Ananya, and Charith in pivotal roles. Veteran actors Brahmaji, Ajay, and Raasi are set to appear in quirky, entertaining characters.

Backed by music from Sri Charan Pakala and cinematography by Sunil Kumar Nama, AnumanaPakshi promises to be a fresh, engaging entertainer filled with humor, emotion, and visual appeal. The film’s title and first look have already generated buzz, with its theatrical release expected soon.