Anushka roars in ‘Ghaati’ trailer: A gritty tale of survival and rebellion

The wait is finally over! The powerful trailer of Ghaati, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, has dropped today, offering a hard-hitting glimpse into a rugged world of survival, rebellion, and redemption. Set for a grand release on September 5, the film will hit theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi, building massive anticipation among cinephiles.

Set against the hauntingly beautiful yet treacherous backdrop of the Ghats, Ghaati delves into the lives of a marginalized community forced into slavery by colonial rulers to construct dangerous roads. As the years pass, their story takes a darker turn, entangled in the sinister web of drug trafficking. But these Ghaatis are not just victims — they are fighters, grappling with their bloody past and forging a future fueled by resistance and pride.

At the heart of this intense narrative is Anushka Shetty, who delivers a fierce, career-defining performance. The trailer reveals her remarkable transformation into a woman of steel, molded by pain and circumstance. Sharing screen space with her is Vikram Prabhu, whose strong presence and chemistry with Anushka amplify the emotional stakes.

Krish, known for his ability to weave emotionally rich and socially relevant tales, brings his signature storytelling style to Ghaati. With action, depth, and stirring drama, he paints an evocative portrait of a land and its people on the brink of revolution.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani captures the untamed wildness of the Ghats with arresting visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s intense score adds to the tension. Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, the film boasts high-end production values.

With its gripping premise, bold performances, and stirring visuals, Ghaati promises to be a searing cinematic experience. The countdown has begun.