Anushka Shetty’s ‘Ghaati’ locks July 11 release date

The much-anticipated multi-lingual film Ghaati, featuring Queen Anushka Shetty and Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu in lead roles, has officially locked its theatrical release date. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the intense drama will hit cinemas on July 11, with a fresh promotional campaign on the way.

After unveiling Anushka Shetty’s first look on her birthday to roaring response, the makers followed it up with Vikram Prabhu’s fierce and riveting character glimpse. The buzz surrounding the film has been steadily rising ever since.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Ghaati marks a special reunion between Anushka and director Krish after their acclaimed collaboration Vedam. This is also Anushka’s fourth project with UV Creations, raising expectations even further.

The release date poster offers a powerful visual—Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, and others trekking through a river with bags on their backs, hinting at an emotional and rugged tale. Ghaati explores themes of inner conflict, redemption, and survival, delving deep into the darker corners of human nature.

The film promises a technically rich cinematic experience, with striking cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani, impactful music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, and artistic direction by Thota Tharrani. Editors Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy join forces to bring sharp narrative pacing, while Sai Madhav Burra’s dialogues aim to leave a lasting impression. Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ghaati is gearing up to offer a gritty, pan-Indian experience on July 11.