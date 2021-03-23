AR Rahman’s debut production ‘99 Songs’ to hit theatres on April 16

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Tuesday introduced Ehan Bhat, the lead actor of "99 Songs", a musical love story that marks the musicians' debut as a film producer. Ehan features alongside Edilsy Vargas in the musical film, slated to hit theatres on April 16.

Talking about Ehan, Rahman said, "Here's presenting Ehan Bhat who comes from the land of Kashmir, a place of great beauty and cultural legacy. He learnt to play the piano at our conservatory for a year and is entering the world of cinema as a lead in 99 songs and I hope you love him as we do."

Talking about his debut production venture, Rahman said, "As part of my production company, YM Movies, I'm happy to collaborate with Jio Studios in bringing together this experiential movie. 99 Songs is about one man's struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music."

"It's my pleasure to introduce the film's director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and a talented cast comprising Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. It was a great experience working with icons like Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, and music legends Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram," he added.

The trailer of "99 Songs" was released on Tuesday, which offers a glimpse into the musical world of the film, co-written by Rahman.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film has been presented by Jio Studios, produced by A.R. Rahman's YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment. "99 Songs" will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 16, 2021.



