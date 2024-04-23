Are ‘Pushpa 2’ Makers Releasing the FIRST Song from Allu Arjun's Film on THIS Date?

The makers of the highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa 2’ are revving up the excitement for fans. They're planning to release the film's first song in the first week of May, according to the sources. This song, composed by Chandra Bose and sung by Devi Sri Prasad, is expected to delve deeper into Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled a teaser for ‘Pushpa 2’ on Allu Arjun's birthday. The teaser featured a striking image of Arjun dressed in a saree, his face painted in vibrant hues. He sported traditional jewelry and went on a rampage against goons.



Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ is nearing the completion of filming. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna in a leading role. Mandanna herself hinted at a bigger and better ‘Pushpa 2,’ assuring fans that the movie will surpass the first one. There's also speculation about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sanjay Dutt making special appearances in the film.



‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has recently been in the news for its theatrical rights. Pinkvilla reported that Anil Thadani acquired the rights for a hefty sum of Rs 200 crore. Earlier reports suggested even more ambitious figures, with Siasat claiming the makers were seeking a staggering Rs 1,000 crore or more for the theatrical rights across all languages. These reports also suggested the film could potentially outperform the blockbuster ‘RRR,’ which raked in a massive Rs 900 crore in theatrical rights. However, there's no official confirmation on these claims yet.



‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, marking India's Independence Day.

