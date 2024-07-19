Arivu returns with a bang

After a five-year hiatus, Tamil hip-hop and folk-pop sensation Arivu has made a triumphant return with his highly anticipated 12-track album titled ValliammaPeraandi Vol. 01. Known for his groundbreaking single "Enjoy Enjaami," Arivu's new album promises to redefine the landscape of South Indian music.

Expressing his excitement about the release, Arivu shared, "I am beyond excited to return with an album after five long years. This album is filled with fun, love, and swag, all carrying a beautiful message."

Arivu has experimented with a variety of themes and soundscapes close to his heart for the first time. He explained, "It’s going to be a multi-genre experience with diverse influences ranging from drill rap to the most heart-melting melodies. I can’t wait for it to release, and can't wait to perform it live."

ValliammaPeraandi Vol. 01 blends pop, R&B, EDM, drill, romance, and emancipation, all while maintaining Arivu's signature hard-hitting songwriting. The album features exciting collaborations such as "Rasaathi" with Punjabi talent Rashmeet Kaur and "Sarbaaga" featuring Ambassa bandmates GaanaBalachandar and Chellamuthu, showcasing an unexpected and refreshing side of Arivu’s music.

Fans will also be thrilled by tracks like "Thodadha" and "Kangaani," which stay true to Arivu’s impactful lyrical style. The album explores the romantic side of Arivu with songs such as "Maala" and "Diamond Baby," adding a new dimension to his artistry. From hard-hitting lyrics to soulful melodies, this album captures the essence of Arivu’s artistry and his ability to connect deeply with his audience, delivering an eclectic mix of genres and emotions. Arivu is known for his lyrical contributions to tracks like "UrimayaiMeetpom," "MaathiyaSeraiyile," "Patta Patti," "Single Pasanga," "VeedhikorJaadhi," "Happy Birthday," "Mavane," "TheenguThaakka," "Ratatapata," "Orey Naan Orey Nee," "A for Annaatthe," "Voice of Unity," "Inky PinkyPonky," "Manna Maamanna," "Kanne Yen Kaniyee," and "Vandha Mala," among others. With ValliammaPeraandi Vol. 01, Arivu is set to make an indelible mark on the music scene once again.