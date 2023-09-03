Arjit Taneja: 'Rohit Shetty brought out a braver version of me'

New Delhi: Actor Arjit Taneja, who is currently seen as a contestant on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, called host of the show Rohit Shetty a "wonderful" mentor, adding that he helped him fulfill his potential as a "khiladi".



Talking about the filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the ‘Naagin’ fame actor shared: “Rohit sir, and my fears on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ have taught me a lot about myself. I realised that the things I thought would scare me were harmless. A significant portion of our fears stems from past encounters and misguided perceptions.”

“On this incredible show, every stunt was about motivating oneself to be bigger than the things that seem scary. Rohit sir is a wonderful mentor, who helped me fulfill my potential as a khiladi,” said Arjit.

Thanking the ‘Golmaal’ franchise director on the upcoming occasion of “Teacher’s Day”, Arjit added: “I can’t thank him and the show enough for bringing out this braver version of me. I hope everyone gets the experience they need to elevate and inspire others.”

In the 'Teams Week' of the stunt-based reality show, the contestants formed three teams, and performed stunts like -- 'Vendetta', 'block, jump', 'rescue', and a time-bound stunt which involves boxes of different kinds of creepy crawlies.

The current line up of contestants include -- Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufakir. Mentored by action maestro Rohit Shetty, the show depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.











