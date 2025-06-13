Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew Starrer “Chatha Pacha” Goes on Floors; Marks Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s Malayalam Debut

The upcoming Malayalam film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies officially began shooting on Tuesday. Touted as a WWE-inspired action-comedy entertainer, the film stars Arjun Ashokan in the lead, alongside Roshan Mathew, Marcoactor Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles.

Set in the gritty, vibrant world of Fort Kochi, Chatha Pacha revolves around the lives of individuals who find themselves immersed in an underground WWE-style wrestling club. The film promises a high-energy narrative laced with action, comedy, and drama, under the direction of debutant filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar.

One of the biggest highlights of the project is that it marks the Malayalam debut of the celebrated music composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who will be composing the songs. The background score will be handled by Kishkindha Kaandamfame Mujeeb Majeed.

The technical team includes cinematographer Anend C Chandran, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and action choreographer Kalai Kingson. Adhvaith Nayar also conceptualises the story, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sanoop Thykoodam.

According to the makers, the film will also feature well-known actors from other Indian film industries, further enhancing its pan-Indian appeal. Chatha Pacha is being produced by Ritesh S Ramakrishnan and Shihan Shoukath under the Reel World Entertainment banner, with George Sebastian and Sunil Singh (from Mammootty Kampany) onboard as executive and line producers, respectively.

Chatha Pacha is slated for release towards the end of the year and is expected to bring a fresh blend of action and humour to Malayalam cinema, set against the unique backdrop of underground wrestling.