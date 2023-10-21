Arushi Sharma met trauma experts to prepare for ‘Kaala Paani’ role

Actress Arushi Sharma, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming series ‘Kaala Paani’, has shared that she met a couple of medical professionals that specialise in trauma to prepare for her character who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the series.In ‘Kaala Paani’, Arushi essays the role of Jyotsna, a complex character that requires her to display a wide range of emotions.Shedding light on her preparations for her part, the actress said:

“PTSD was the core of Jyotsna’s journey and I knew from the start that this is a fragile topic which has to be taken seriously. I prepared for 3 months to research about PTSD -watching movies, YouTube videos where people are having an actual panic attack.”She further mentioned: “To delve deeper I met a couple of trauma expert doctors to help me understand what people feel from inside, how they think, how certain things trigger panic attacks, and the process of breath work and heartbeat shifts.

One can feel trapped under the burden of such emotions.”“I built Jyotsna’s entire backstory taking notes from all the information I collected over these months and internalised. I was so engrossed into it that at one point I found myself having an actual panic attack, and that kinda scared me,” she added.Arushi's journey in the world of acting began with her debut in the film ‘Tamasha’ followed by ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ and ‘Jaadugar’.