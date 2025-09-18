Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’ Review: The Next Gen Khan delivers and How!

Aryan Khan’s long-anticipated directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, crashes onto the OTT scene with the chaotic flair and cinematic swagger one might expect from the son of Bollywood’s most iconic superstar. The series, a riotous, meta-fictional take on the underbelly of Bollywood, is as much a love letter to the industry as it is a scathing satire.

THE PLOT THAT KEEPS YOU HOOKED

Set in a fictionalized film industry filled with scandal, swagger, and superficiality, the show follows the larger-than-life journey of Aasman Singh, played by Lakshya, a rising star with more ego than empathy. The narrative spirals through PR coverups, studio politics, broken friendships, and carefully staged romances, all told with a wink to the audience. The show doesn't try to hide its theatricality, in fact, it revels in it, with every episode pushing boundaries in tone, style, and sheer dramatic audacity.

The Nepo Kid joke, I mean, that too very early on was a smart move.

The series doesn’t always land smoothly. There are moments when its over-the-top chaos feels disjointed, and some emotional arcs, particularly a romantic subplot, lack the depth to leave a lasting impact. The pacing dips occasionally, especially in the later episodes, as the narrative tries to juggle satire with sincerity. The multiple brand integration is also a bit of a distraction, to be honest. But despite its flaws, the show is never boring. It thrives on its unpredictable energy, turning every scene into either a spectacle or a punchline.

THE STELLAR STAR CAST

Leading the pack is Lakshya, delivering a breakout performance as the wildly egotistical Aasman Singh, while Bobby Deol brings depth and irony as a washed-up industry veteran caught between nostalgia and irrelevance. Manoj Pahwa adds his signature comic flair, Juhi Babbar and Anusha Dandekar play industry archetypes with gusto, and Raghav Juyal surprises in a deliciously offbeat role as a sly, unpredictable fixer who operates in Bollywood’s darkest corners.

Now, with both Lakshya and Raghav in one show, it did initially feel like a Kill reunion but even if it was, it’s a good one!

STAR-STUDDED CAMEOS

What makes The Ba**ds of Bollywood* stand out isn’t just its slick production or star cameos (which are used cleverly rather than gratuitously),

they’re among the show’s most delightful surprises. While papa Shah Rukh Khan exudes quiet charisma in the brief moments he appears, it's Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor who truly steal the spotlight with appearances that are both self-aware and smile-inducing. Emraan Hashmi leans fully into his legacy of wild-eyed fandom, delivering a pitch-perfect send-up of his on-screen persona, while Arshad Warsi taps into his iconic 'bhai' energy, evoking shades of Circuit in a new, sharply comic avatar.

But it's Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar who absolutely take the cake. Their hilarious scene together is pure chaos and comic gold, with Ranveer playing up his flamboyant persona and KJo delivering what might just be his most confident screen performance yet.

THE NEXT-GEN KHAN HAS ARRIVED

Aryan’s directorial hand is confident, playful, and surprisingly nuanced. He doesn’t try to imitate his father’s iconic screen presence, instead, he channels SRK’s sharp understanding of audience psychology and drama. Where Shah Rukh conquered hearts with charisma and command of screen space, Aryan asserts his talent behind the camera, orchestrating chaos with control. His approach shows an intuitive grasp of both narrative rhythm and pop-cultural commentary, proving that storytelling, much like stardom, runs deep in the Khan bloodline.

With The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Aryan Khan has not only stepped out of Shah Rukh Khan’s immense shadow, he’s lit a chaotic, technicolour firework that announces he’s here to create, not imitate. If this debut is anything to go by, Bollywood’s next generation Khan isn’t coming for the crown, he’s redesigning the throne.

RATING: Without tip-toeing around and for the love of Bollywood, 3.5 out of 5 stars for what Aryan Khan has pulled off along with the star cast; the series is an entertaining watch.