Ashika Ranganath joins the cast of ‘Vishwambhara’

In a landmark moment for Telugu cinema, Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated magnum opus "Vishwambhara" is gearing up for its grand release on Sankranthi in 2025, precisely on January 10th. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, "Vishwambhara" promises to redefine the cinematic landscape with its epic narrative, stellar performances, and breathtaking visuals.The film, touted as a fantasy action adventure, features Chiranjeevi in the titular role alongside the ageless diva Trisha Krishnan, who plays the female lead.

Adding to the excitement, the charming Ashika Ranganath, known for her impressive performance in "Naa Saami Ranga," joins the ensemble cast in a pivotal role. With a talented lineup of actors and a visionary director at the helm, "Vishwambhara" is poised to captivate audiences with its larger-than-life storytelling.

Bankrolled by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, "Vishwambhara" boasts a stellar technical team, including renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu and acclaimed music composer MM Keeravani, who recently won an Oscar Award. The film's production values, visual effects, and action sequences are expected to set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema, offering audiences a truly immersive cinematic experience.

Speaking about the film's release, director Vassishta expressed his excitement, stating, "Vishwambhara is a passion project for all of us involved. We have poured our hearts and souls into crafting a film that will mesmerize audiences and leave a lasting impact. With its grand release on Sankranthi, we aim to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will be remembered for years to come."

As anticipation builds for its release, "Vishwambhara" has already garnered immense attention from fans and cinephiles alike. With its stellar cast, visionary direction, and ambitious scale, the film is poised to make a significant mark in the annals of Telugu cinema. As the countdown to Sankranthi 2025 begins, all eyes are on "Vishwambhara" as it prepares to redefine the boundaries of cinematic excellence.







